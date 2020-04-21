UN Adopts Resolution on Equal Access to Future Vaccines for COVID-19

UN General Assembly members adopted a resolution Monday calling for"equitable, efficient and timely" access to future vaccines. This happened through a special procedure related to Covid-19, which gives them an unprecedented veto power in the organization, BTA reported.

The non-binding text, proposed by Mexico calls for strengthening the "scientific international co-operation necessary to combat Covid-19 and to bolster co-ordination", including with the private sector.

The resolution also highlights the "crucial leading role" played by the World Health Organization, which has faced criticism from the United States and others about its handling of the pandemic.

The resolution asks Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "identify and recommend options, including approaches to rapidly scaling manufacturing and strengthening supply chains that promote and ensure fair, transparent, equitable, efficient and timely access to and distribution of preventive tools, laboratory testing, reagents and supporting materials, essential medical supplies, new diagnostics, drugs and future Covid-19 vaccines".

It also asks that such measures to develop and share treatments and vaccines are taken "with a view to making them available to all those in need, in particular in developing countries", RTE reported.

