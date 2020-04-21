France Ceases Flights Outside Schengen

Business » TOURISM | April 21, 2020, Tuesday // 13:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: France Ceases Flights Outside Schengen www.pixabay.com

France ceases all flights outside the Schengen area, French Transport and Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday, quoted by Reuters.

“There are no more international flights outside the Schengen zone,” Borne told French RTL radio.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: France, flights, Schengen
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria