France Ceases Flights Outside Schengen
www.pixabay.com
France ceases all flights outside the Schengen area, French Transport and Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday, quoted by Reuters.
“There are no more international flights outside the Schengen zone,” Borne told French RTL radio.
