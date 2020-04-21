WHO: Currently It's Not Possible to Determine the Exact Origin of the New Coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced today that it is not possible the exact origin of the new coronavirus to be determined at this stage, Reuters reported.

"As of now, no conclusions could be made," said Takeshi Kasai, WHO director for the Western Pacific region.

However, the available evidence suggests animal origin, he told an online news conference.

According to Kasai, any measures to alleviate the quarantine announced for the coronavirus should be taken gradually, and indicated that if restrictions were lifted too quickly, there would be an increase in those infected again.

The quarantine measures have proven to be effective and people must be ready for a new way of life for society to continue to function, but at the same time keep the coronavirus under control, the expert said.