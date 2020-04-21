WHO: Currently It's Not Possible to Determine the Exact Origin of the New Coronavirus

World | April 21, 2020, Tuesday // 12:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: WHO: Currently It's Not Possible to Determine the Exact Origin of the New Coronavirus www.pixabay.com

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced today that it is not possible the exact origin of the new coronavirus to be determined at this stage, Reuters reported.

"As of now, no conclusions could be made," said Takeshi Kasai, WHO director for the Western Pacific region.

However, the available evidence suggests animal origin, he told an online news conference.

According to Kasai, any measures to alleviate the quarantine announced for the coronavirus should be taken gradually, and indicated that if restrictions were lifted too quickly, there would be an increase in those infected again.

The quarantine measures have proven to be effective and people must be ready for a new way of life for society to continue to function, but at the same time keep the coronavirus under control, the expert said.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: WHO, Coronavirus, COVID-19, origin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria