WHO: Currently It's Not Possible to Determine the Exact Origin of the New Coronavirus
The World Health Organization (WHO) announced today that it is not possible the exact origin of the new coronavirus to be determined at this stage, Reuters reported.
"As of now, no conclusions could be made," said Takeshi Kasai, WHO director for the Western Pacific region.
However, the available evidence suggests animal origin, he told an online news conference.
According to Kasai, any measures to alleviate the quarantine announced for the coronavirus should be taken gradually, and indicated that if restrictions were lifted too quickly, there would be an increase in those infected again.
The quarantine measures have proven to be effective and people must be ready for a new way of life for society to continue to function, but at the same time keep the coronavirus under control, the expert said.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » President Trump to Sign a Decree to Stop Immigration
- » UN Adopts Resolution on Equal Access to Future Vaccines for COVID-19
- » Drop in COVID-19 Death Cases in the UK
- » EU to Combat the Coronavirus with € 3.4 Trillion in Resources
- » More than 16 People were Killed in a Mass Shooting in Canada
- » Japan is Beginning to Pay $ 930 to Every Citizen