Drop in COVID-19 Death Cases in the UK
The number of the deceased people infected with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom has increased by 449 in the last 24 hours, according to global agencies.
So far, this is the smallest increase in death cases in the country since April 6. By comparison, 596 deaths were reported yesterday and 888 deaths were reported just a day earlier.
But the data can be adjusted, because after the weekends there are always delays in the census.
Since the start of the epidemic, 16,509 people have died in British hospitals and a total of 124,743 have been infected.
A spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the main concern in the country was to avoid a new wave of contagion cases if restrictions imposed by the coronavirus were lifted too quickly.
