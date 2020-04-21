EU to Combat the Coronavirus with € 3.4 Trillion in Resources

The European Union is mobilising all available resources to respond quickly, forcefully and in a coordinated manner to the coronavirus pandemic. The total amount mobilised so far is around €3.4 trillion.

The EU's initiatives are - fiscal measures by governments, liquidity measures, a short-term employment initiative and direct support from the EU budget for health systems and small and medium-sized enterprises.

European Commission spokeswoman Marta Wieczorek said that she expects the numbers for these initiatives to increase in the coming days and weeks.