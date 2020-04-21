966 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria!
966 are the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria. The new cases are 51, 19 of them in Pleven
"The situation is still worrying in our country. I am disappointed that many people even deny that this virus exists. This is insane," the Prof. Mutafchiiski said.
The increase from the previous day is 5.6%.
Of all the newly registered 22 are in Sofia. There are 5 new cases in Burgas, two in Kyustendil, one in Sliven and one in Haskovo. 4 more medical personnel are infected - the total number is 80. A doctor and a nurse are in the MMA's intensive care unit.
So far, 170 people have recovered - 3 of them for the past 24 hours.
Two more people have died - one in St. Sofia and one at the MMA. Both have comorbidities.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 915 Positive Samples for COVID-19 in Bulgaria
- » 884 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria
- » How COVID-19 Affects the Brain: Confusion, Seizure, Stroke
- » WHO: The Presence of Antibodies does not Mean 100% Immunity
- » 800 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria
- » Mutafchiiski: We Set a Record - 48 New COVID-19 Cases for 24 Hours