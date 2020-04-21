966 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria!

966 are the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria. The new cases are 51, 19 of them in Pleven

"The situation is still worrying in our country. I am disappointed that many people even deny that this virus exists. This is insane," the Prof. Mutafchiiski said.

The increase from the previous day is 5.6%.

Of all the newly registered 22 are in Sofia. There are 5 new cases in Burgas, two in Kyustendil, one in Sliven and one in Haskovo. 4 more medical personnel are infected - the total number is 80. A doctor and a nurse are in the MMA's intensive care unit.

So far, 170 people have recovered - 3 of them for the past 24 hours.

Two more people have died - one in St. Sofia and one at the MMA. Both have comorbidities.