More than 16 People were Killed in a Mass Shooting in Canada

At least 16 people, including a police officer, were killed in a shooting in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, according to CTV Nevs, qouting Police Commissioner Brenda Lucki.

Police have previously reported that more than ten people were killed in gunfire in various towns in Nova Scotia. Commissioner Lucki confirmed to a television channel that law enforcement did not consider the shooting to be an act of terrorism, and the motives of the shooter, who wore part of a police uniform, were being clarified. His name is Gabriel Wortman, 51 years old.

Police pursued him for about 12 hours, and the operation ended Sunday morning near the town of Halifax. Initially, police said the suspect was detained, but police officers later indicated the shooter was dead.

The series of murders began in the small town of Portapik, located a hundred kilometers from Halifax. This is the worst massacre in Canada since December 1989, when an armed man killed 14 women in Montreal, AFP notes.

At a press conference in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his condolences to the relatives and loved ones of the victims.

No Bulgarians are injured.