6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Off the East Coast of Japan

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 20, 2020, Monday // 13:55| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Off the East Coast of Japan www.pixabay.com

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has been recorded off the eastern coast of Japan, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake occured 33 kilometers southeast of Ofunato, located on Honshu Island. Its depth was 41.7 kilometers.

So far there is no information on possible casualties and destruction.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Japan, Earthquake
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria