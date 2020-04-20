6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Off the East Coast of Japan
April 20, 2020, Monday
www.pixabay.com
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has been recorded off the eastern coast of Japan, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The earthquake occured 33 kilometers southeast of Ofunato, located on Honshu Island. Its depth was 41.7 kilometers.
So far there is no information on possible casualties and destruction.
