Famous Journalist Milen Tsvetkov Dies in a Car Crash

Famous journalist Milen Tsvetkov died at the age of 54 in a serious car accident, just next to Mall Paradise in Sofia. 

The circumstances surrounding the incident that took the life of a beloved journalist are yet to be clarified. 

"Tsvetkov had stopped in his car at a red traffic light and a jeep crashed into it.", an eyewitness said. The driver of the other car is 22- years-old boy, who was possibly drugged.

