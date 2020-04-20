On the second day after Easter, according to the Orthodox tradition, the Bright Week begins - a time when the holy apostles and the Holy Virgin are glorified.

The bright week ends with the second passage on Sunday. It is also called Thomas's Sunday, because on that day the gospel reads about the appearance of Christ to his disciples, among which was also the apostle Thomas, one of the twelve apostles of Jesus who did not believe in Christ's Resurrection.

In the days of the Holy Week, the saints are blessed: on Holy Monday - the holy apostles, on Holy Tuesday and Wednesday - St. Mary, St. Archdeacon Stefan and St. Andrew, on Holy Thursday - St. Apostle. John and James, on the Holy Friday - St. Apostle.



Peter, and on Holy Saturday - St. John the Baptist. This week is also full of holy feasts, among which the greatest is the celebration of the Light or Empty Wednesday.