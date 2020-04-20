915 Positive Samples for COVID-19 in Bulgaria
There are 31 new cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours. The total number of the infected people is 915, which is an 3.5% increase. This was announced by Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski.
In Sofia the new cases are 13, in Pleven - 6, Vidin - 4, Smolyan - 3, Sliven - 2, Plovdiv - 1, Veliko Tarnovo - 1, Yambol - 1.
8.3% of all the infected, or 76 people, are medical personnel
167 people have recovered, 43 have died.
534 of the COVID-19 cases are in Sofia, 141 are hospitalized, 24 are in intensive care units, a total of 259 people are in hospital, 36 are in intensive care units.
