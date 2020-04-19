Weather Forecast: Sunny with Maximum Temperatures between 24 ° and 29 °

Atmospheric pressure on Easter will drop further and be slightly lower than the April average.

There will be scattered medium to high clouds above the country, more significant in the afternoon, when in some places, mainly in the mountainous areas, light rain will occur. It will blow light to moderate southwest wind.

Daytime temperatures will rise a bit more and will be between 24 ° and 29 °, lower along the northern coast, about 26 ° in Sofia.

