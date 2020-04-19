Over 2.25 Million People Worldwide are Infected with Coronavirus

Business | April 19, 2020, Sunday // 13:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Over 2.25 Million People Worldwide are Infected with Coronavirus www.pixabay.com

More than 2,25 million people worldwide are infected with COVID-19, about half of them in Europe, according to recent data quoted by the France Press, which are compiled by individual countries and the World Health Organization.

Hospitals in Japan are returning more patients as the country fights the growing coronavirus infection and the emergency system fails, the Associated Press reported.

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, infected
