Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev Greets Bulgarians on Easter

"Happy Easter! Today we are all called to overcome the ordeal of 2020, to seek the truest path and unity in order to cope with the long-term effects of the current crisis. We should do it not through instilling feelings of guilt, fear and division among people but via awareness of the responsibility we all bear and care for our neighbours, with united efforts against the danger and with faith in a better tomorrow. Let us all be united not only in protecting every human life, but also in upholding its dignity and future," President Rumen Radev wrote on Facebook, BNR reported.