884 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: 884 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria

884 COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria. 42 people have died.

Prof. Mutafchiiski stated that the only country with a lower mortality rate than Bulgaria is Slovakia.

161 people are healed, which is 18,2% from the infected.

 

 

