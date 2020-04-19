884 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria
884 COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria. 42 people have died.
Prof. Mutafchiiski stated that the only country with a lower mortality rate than Bulgaria is Slovakia.
161 people are healed, which is 18,2% from the infected.
