Happy Easter!

We celebrate one of the greatest Christian feast - the Resurrection of Christ. In the Christian religion of Easter, the resurrection of Jesus Christ is celebrated on the third day after being crucified and buried. The empty tomb was seen by the women who were visiting the tomb. Then Jesus appears to Mary Magdalene and to the apostles.

Easter is among the so-called moving holidays and is determined by the first spring full moon.

The resurrection of Christ is preceded by the Great Fast. It begins seven weeks before Easter and includes 40 days and Holy Week. It is established in memory of the 40-day fast of Jesus Christ and the last week of the Savior's earthly life, his sufferings and his death on the cross. During this time, Christians must repent, purify their souls and bodies, and thus prepare themselves for the worthy reception of the Christian holiday.

According to the folk tradition, Easter symbolizes the resurrection of nature for a new life, the victory of spring over the winter. Red eggs are included in the holiday decoration. Prepare a few ritual loaves - one is called for the house and one is distributed to the family members on Easter, others are donated to kums and relatives.

At the feast, children and adults are knocking red eggs, watching the egg out of which will be the winner. It is believed that the one of the eggs is a fighter will be the strongest during the year.