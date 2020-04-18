Almost Empty Temples on Holy Saturday in Bulgaria
The Saint Alexander Nevsky cathedral in Sofia remained almost empty during the service on Holy Saturday headed by the Right Reverend Bishop Gerasim of Melnik. Most churches in Bulgaria also remained almost empty. The laity took the calls of the National Crisis Headquarters to stay at home, in order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic.
The Bulgarian Orthodox Church decided to keep the churches open for the believes. However, the festive liturgies will be held in front of the temples and the people attending the services must keep at least two meter distance from one another. / BNR
