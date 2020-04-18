Film industry - among most affected sectors by Covid-19 pandemic
The cinema projects in Bulgaria were suspended due to the Covid-19 epidemic. It affects thousands of people down the chain. Between 200 and 300 people usually participate in one film production in Bulgaria.
All these people are now jobless and this seems to be going on for a long time, film producer Borislav Chuchkov told BGNES agency. The distribution companies and the cinema halls are affected first.
In Borislav Chuchkov’s words, light economic measures are undertaken in the culture field, which is among the most affected sectors by the Covid-19 epidemic. According to the Bulgarian film producer, the money earmarked for culture in Bulgaria is too scanty./ BNR
