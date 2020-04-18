Film industry - among most affected sectors by Covid-19 pandemic

Society » CULTURE | April 18, 2020, Saturday // 20:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Film industry - among most affected sectors by Covid-19 pandemic

The cinema projects in Bulgaria were suspended due to the Covid-19 epidemic. It affects thousands of people down the chain. Between 200 and 300 people usually participate in one film production in Bulgaria.

All these people are now jobless and this seems to be going on for a long time, film producer Borislav Chuchkov told BGNES agency. The distribution companies and the cinema halls are affected first.

In Borislav Chuchkov’s words, light economic measures are undertaken in the culture field, which is among the most affected sectors by the Covid-19 epidemic. According to the Bulgarian film producer, the money earmarked for culture in Bulgaria is too scanty./ BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria