BDZ: Trains Leaving from Sofia Central Station Back on Schedule
Train services leaving from the Sofia Central Station are back on schedule, said the press office of the Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ).
As previously reported, until 10:00 yesterday morning, train services from the Central Station had been suspended in view of the additional restrictive measures for travelling in and out the capital, imposed as of midnight.
To implement these measures, all train services starting at Sofia Central Station will not be stopping at the stations in the city, they will first stop depending on their routes in Elin Pelin, Kostinbrod, Yana, Rebrovo or Vladaya.
All services at other stations will be carried out with no change to their schedules.
All passengers leaving from the Sofia Central Station are required to provide documents proving the reason for their travel.
BDZ's customers can get up-to-date information on train services at the company’s official website (www.bdz.bg), ticket offices, information desks and at 0700 10 200.
