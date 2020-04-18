BDZ: Trains Leaving from Sofia Central Station Back on Schedule

Business » TOURISM | April 18, 2020, Saturday // 11:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: BDZ: Trains Leaving from Sofia Central Station Back on Schedule www.pixabay.com

 Train services leaving from the Sofia Central Station are back on schedule, said the press office of the Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ).

As previously reported, until 10:00 yesterday morning, train services from the Central Station had been suspended in view of the additional restrictive measures for travelling in and out the capital, imposed as of midnight.

To implement these measures, all train services starting at Sofia Central Station will not be stopping at the stations in the city, they will first stop depending on their routes in Elin Pelin, Kostinbrod, Yana, Rebrovo or Vladaya.

All services at other stations will be carried out with no change to their schedules.

All passengers leaving from the Sofia Central Station are required to provide documents proving the reason for their travel.

BDZ's customers can get up-to-date information on train services at the company’s official website (www.bdz.bg), ticket offices, information desks and at 0700 10 200.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BDZ, train, schedule
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria