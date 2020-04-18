WHO: The Presence of Antibodies does not Mean 100% Immunity

It is unclear whether the presence of antibodies in the blood confer complete immunity against COVID-19. This was stated by one of WHO experts Mike Ryan.

Even if antibodies are effective, there is little indication that a large number of people have developed them and are beginning to offer so-called herd / group immunity.

"Nobody is sure whether someone with antibodies is fully protected against having the disease or being exposed again.”, Ryan said.

The World Health Organization said earlier that not everyone who has contracted the infection with the new coronavirus has antibodies to deal with possible re-infection, and fears that patients may not develop immunity after they have recovered from COVID-19.

The presence of antibodies only indicates if a person has had COVID-19, either with or without symptoms, the organization said.

It is still unclear whether having survived the deadly virus imparts a universal immunity to becoming reinfected, New York Post reported.

