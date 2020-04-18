Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warm
It will be mostly sunny today. After noon, in the northern and mountainous areas of the country there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, with no precipitation. It will blow a moderate northwest wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 22 ° and 27 °.
Atmospheric pressure will be close to the average for April.
This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
