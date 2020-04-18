40 New Positive Samples in Bulgaria - 865 Total

865 are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria. In the last 24 hours, the total number of the new positive samples is 40. This was announced at the morning briefing by the National Operations Headquarters.

In the cities, the new cases are: in Sofia - 15, in Vidin - 9, in Stara Zagora - 5, in Burgas - 4, in Haskovo - 3, in Blagoevgrad, Gabrovo, Ruse and Sliven on 1. 16 of the newly infected are hospitalized.

510 of the patients are in Sofia. There are already 69 infected medical personnel.

"In Vidin, the neurological ward will have to be closed due to a lack of staff. Neurological cases are referred to Lom, "explained Prof. Mutafchiyski.

153 people have already recovered.

