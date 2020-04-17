Japan is Beginning to Pay $ 930 to Every Citizen
World | April 17, 2020, Friday // 14:59| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Japan will begin to pay 100,000 yen (about $ 930) in financial aid to each citizen in May, Tarō Asō, the country's deputy prime minister and finance minister, told a news conference in Tokyo.
The aim is to help all families, regardless of income, in dealing with the damage the coronavirus epidemic has caused to the country's economy.
The government intends to act swiftly as well to clarify the establishment of the system.
