Nearly 4,600 Coronavirus Casualties for a Day in the United States
The United States registered a record number of coronavirus deaths per day, according to Johns Hopkins Institute, which makes its own calculations based on federal and local statistics, as well as other sources.
According to estimates by the institute, 4,591 people died for a day - from April 15 to April 16, and 31,451 new cases of the disease were reported, RIA Novosti reports. Daily mortality is approximately twice as high as usual.
A total of over 671,000 cases of COVID-10 infection and 33,284 deaths were reported in the United States this morning.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The European Commission is Adopting Additional Measures to Support the Food Industry
- » Eurostat: Turkey is the Main Destination for EU’s Waste
- » IMF Approves New Mechanism for Short-Term Assistance to Countries
- » Coronavirus-Infected People in the World have Exceeded 2 Million, Half a Million have Recovered
- » WHO: We are Focused Entirely on Saving Lives. There is no Time to Waste
- » India's Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic