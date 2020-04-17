Nearly 4,600 Coronavirus Casualties for a Day in the United States

World | April 17, 2020, Friday // 14:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Nearly 4,600 Coronavirus Casualties for a Day in the United States www.pixabay.com

The United States registered a record number of coronavirus deaths per day, according to Johns Hopkins Institute, which makes its own calculations based on federal and local statistics, as well as other sources.

According to estimates by the institute, 4,591 people died for a day - from April 15 to April 16, and 31,451 new cases of the disease were reported, RIA Novosti reports. Daily mortality is approximately twice as high as usual.

A total of over 671,000 cases of COVID-10 infection and 33,284 deaths were reported in the United States this morning.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: United States, Coronavirus, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria