Nearly 4,600 Coronavirus Casualties for a Day in the United States

The United States registered a record number of coronavirus deaths per day, according to Johns Hopkins Institute, which makes its own calculations based on federal and local statistics, as well as other sources.

According to estimates by the institute, 4,591 people died for a day - from April 15 to April 16, and 31,451 new cases of the disease were reported, RIA Novosti reports. Daily mortality is approximately twice as high as usual.

A total of over 671,000 cases of COVID-10 infection and 33,284 deaths were reported in the United States this morning.