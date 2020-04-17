Head of State Rumen Radev Discussed with his Serbian Counterpart President Aleksandar Vucic Overcoming the Crisis Caused by the Coronavirus

Head of State Rumen Radev discussed today in a telephone conversation with his Serbian counterpart President Aleksandar Vucic the measures taken to restrict the spread of the coronavirus in Bulgaria and Serbia, and also the prospects for cooperation between the two countries so as to more quickly overcome the social and economic crisis. The conversation was held at the initiative of the Bulgarian Head of State, the presidential press office reported.

Among the topics of the conversation was the monitoring of the spread of the coronavirus through the timely and massive application of tests implemented in a lot of European countries and Aleksandar Vucic highlighted the ambition to introduce this practice in Serbia as well.

Both Bulgaria and Serbia suffer damaging economic losses from the restrictions imposed on exports to Europe and will take advantage to the utmost of the potential of the so-called green corridors for the transportation of goods and essential equipment.

The two shared the stance that timely social and economic measures should be taken in support of the affected from the imposed restrictions and those who lost their jobs. The fast economic recovery that leaves other countries behind is essential to prevent a future immigration wave after easing the travel restrictions.

The bilateral partnership in ensuring the transiting of Bulgarian and Serbian nationals through the territories of the two countries for humanitarian reasons was also discussed.