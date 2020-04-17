Orthodox Christians are marking Good Friday, the day that commemorates the death of Jesus Christ by crucifixion.

Good Friday, also called Holy Friday, Black Friday, Great Friday, is a holiday observed primarily by adherents to Christianity commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. The holiday is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday.

Based on the scriptural details of the Sanhedrin Trial of Jesus, the Crucifixion of Jesus was most probably on a Friday.

In Bulgaria, together with Christmas, Good Friday and Easter are the holiest days in the Orthodox calendar. Churches all over the country are serving masses to mourn the crucified son of God.

Fasting is especially strict on this day - the Church advises believers not to have any food at all, and to not even drink water. Few Bulgarians, however, are usually that strict