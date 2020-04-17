825 COVID-19 Cases Registered in Bulgaria
42 new cases of Covid-19 infection were detected in Bulgaria for the past day. 21 of the newly registered patients being hospitalized.
Thus, the total number of proven cases of coronavirus infection reached 825. This was announced at a regular briefing by the head of the National Operational Headquarters, Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski. In fact, as of last night, the newly registered cases of coronavirus-infected were 25, as exactly 800 positive samples were reported at a staff briefing at 5:00 PM yesterday.
Most of the newly established cases are in Sofia -19. There are seven people in Vidin, three in Smolyan, two in Stara Zagora, two in Kyustendil, one in Varna, Burgas, Ruse, Pleven, Blagoevgrad, Sliven, Haskovo, Yambol and Pazardzhik.
