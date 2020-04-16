The Presidents of Bulgaria and Romania Rumen Radev and Klaus Iohannis Discussed the Efficient Supplies of Food and Raw Materials in the Conditions of Crisis

The cooperation between Bulgaria and Romania in maintaining efficient green corridors for transporting and supplying goods, food, medicines and essential equipment was discussed by the Presidents of the two countries Rumen Radev and Klaus Iohannis in a telephone conversation. The two were unanimous that mutual support is a key condition for alleviating the adverse effects of the economic crisis, the presidential press office reported.

The efficient cooperation in ensuring the transit of Bulgarian and Romanian nationals in cases of necessity was noted during the conversation.

President Radev raised the issue of permitting the export from Romania to Bulgaria of raw materials, necessary for the production of fodder that is expected from the Bulgarian stock-breeders. President Iohannis committed himself to tackling this issue and voiced his expectation that it will be permitted in the following days.

The conversation also focused on the prompt introduction and implementation of social and economic measures in support of the nationals who are losing their jobs and income.