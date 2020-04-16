The Presidents of Bulgaria and Romania Rumen Radev and Klaus Iohannis Discussed the Efficient Supplies of Food and Raw Materials in the Conditions of Crisis

Politics » DIPLOMACY | April 16, 2020, Thursday // 18:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Presidents of Bulgaria and Romania Rumen Radev and Klaus Iohannis Discussed the Efficient Supplies of Food and Raw Materials in the Conditions of Crisis novinite.bg

The cooperation between Bulgaria and Romania in maintaining efficient green corridors for transporting and supplying goods, food, medicines and essential equipment was discussed by the Presidents of the two countries Rumen Radev and Klaus Iohannis in a telephone conversation. The two were unanimous that mutual support is a key condition for alleviating the adverse effects of the economic crisis, the presidential press office reported.

The efficient cooperation in ensuring the transit of Bulgarian and Romanian nationals in cases of necessity was noted during the conversation.

President Radev raised the issue of permitting the export from Romania to Bulgaria of raw materials, necessary for the production of fodder that is expected from the Bulgarian stock-breeders. President Iohannis committed himself to tackling this issue and voiced his expectation that it will be permitted in the following days.

The conversation also focused on the prompt introduction and implementation of social and economic measures in support of the nationals who are losing their jobs and income. 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: President Rumen Radev, Bulgaria, Romania, COVID-19, Klaus Iohannis, cooperation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria