PM Borissov: State of Emergency in Bulgaria will be Lifted if we Avoid Outbreak of Coronavirus Infection

I don’t want the state of emergency to continue after May 13, Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov told journalists. 

"I even want to see the state of emergency lifted earlier, but if we do not adhere to the recommendations and comply with the measures, the outbreak of the infection will come on its own. No medicine and vaccine against the coronavirus have been found yet,", Premier Borissov said and added that he is bewildered why some people visit their relatives and spread the disease. Premier Borissov again called on the Bulgarians to stay at home and voiced hopes that people will show responsibility and discipline. 

"We will learn whether we have complied with the measures 5 to 6 days after Easter. My goal is to keep you alive, Boyko Borissov went on to say."

