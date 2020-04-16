800 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria

April 16, 2020, Thursday
800 are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection according to the National Operational Headquarters. To date, 17 more new cases have been proven, with 10 in Sofia, 2 in Smolyan, 2 in Kyustendil, 1 in Ruse, 1 in Vidin and 1 in Blagoevgrad.

227 persons with confirmed COVID-19 infection are hospitalized. 37 patients are in intensive care units and clinics. COVID-19 was established in 48 medical personnel.

In terms of the overall picture - as of April 16: there are 443 COVID-19 infected men and 357 women.

The registered cases on the reference provided by the National Operational Headquarters are in the areas as follows: Blagoevgrad - 20; Burgas - 27; Varna - 24; Veliko Tarnovo - 10; Vidin - 4; Vratsa - 2; Gabrovo - 3; Dobrich - 13; Kardzhali - 13; Kyustendil - 21; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 15; Pernik - 8; Pleven - 9; Plovdiv - 37; Rousse - 6; Silistra - 2; Sliven - 14; Smolyan - 28; Sofia - 486; Stara Zagora - 24; Haskovo - 9; Shumen - 4, Yambol - 1.

The number of the deceased is 38.

