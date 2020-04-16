Many Generous Donations to Fight COVID-19 in Bulgaria

There are many generous donation to fight COVID-19 in Bulgaria. Many Bulgarian and US companies have showed solidarity to Bulgarian Hospitals and initiatives. See some of them below:

Coca-Cola Bulgaria is supporting front-line personnel fighting COVID-19 in Bulgaria by donating over 140,000 liters of drinks for medical stаff in over 26 hospitals. It also generously supported the “United against COVID-19″ initiative to support local community organizations in Bulgaria. Coca Cola has donated over $120 million globally to support efforts to fight COVID-19.

McDonalds Bulgaria is providing free lunches and dinners for Pirogov Hospital medical emergency staff, policemen, and the homeless on a daily basis. They previously donated 100,000 BGN to Pirogov Hospital and 50,000 BGN to Alexandrovska Hospital in Sofia, as well as 200 face masks to the Ministry of Health. This week McDonalds Bulgaria will donate an additional 100,000 BGN and five ventilation devices and respirators to hospitals in Bulgaria.

Ford is providing 10 vehicles to hospitals and municipalities in Sofia and the countryside. Ford and Moto-Pfohe provided Light Commercial Vehicles to Sofia Municipality’s Emergency Assistance and Prevention Directorate. Thanks to these vehicles, people in need will be able to get warm meals, medication, and other items delivered to their homes.

ContourGlobal Maritza East 3 donated donated 100,000 BGN to the to the “United against COVID-19″ initiative to support local community organizations.

U.S. pharmaceutical company Amgen donated 100,000 BGN to the Ministry of Health.

U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer donated 100,000 BGN to Pirogov Hospital and Alexandrovska Hospital in Sofia.

Microsoft Bulgaria is providing the Office 365 software suite with the Teams app at no cost to government, schools, and universities to use in virtual face-to-face connections. Microsoft Bulgaria is also providing this software and app free of charge for six months to the public.

Cisco is providing free licenses for its cloud-based collaboration platform Webex during the crisis. This software helps people stay in touch while they stay at home.

ESRI and SAS contributed to the development of the Bulgarian government’s integrated information system for COVID 19, part of which is the mobile app ViruSafe. The system will monitor the spread of the virus and provide predictions about the potential impact of the epidemic.

U.S. pharmaceutical and medical device companies donated 80,000 BGN to support the Association of the Research-Based Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (ARPharM) in Bulgaria COVID-19 Response Fund. These include Janssen (Johnson & Johnson Bulgaria): 30,000; MSD: 20,000; Amgen: 10,000, Eli Lilly: 10,000; and Pfizer:10,000. The funds were used to purchase three ventilators, 2,700 testing kits, and personal protection equipment for major hospitals in Sofia.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is providing continued support for the high performance computing machine Avitohol at the Bulgarian Academy of Science, which is helping in the fight against COVID-19 by forecasting the distribution of the virus, potential treatments, and the economic effects. HPE Aruba Technologies is offering free-of-charge home office secure connectivity solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises in Bulgaria.

Medtronic publicly shared the design specifications for a ventilator product to allow other companies to produce it rapidly to meet demand driven by COVID-19.

Johnson & Johnson Bulgaria donated 30,000 BGN to the “United against COVID-19″ initiative to support local community organizations.

U.S. pharmaceutical company Abbvie donated antiviral drugs to the Ministry of Health to treat more than 300 hospitalized patients.

Informatica is offering free software services for Bulgaria’s new e-health Information System, based on its cloud platform.

SentinelOne is providing free licenses and support in Bulgaria for its antivirus technology until the end of the state of emergency.

IBM is providing its online collaboration platforms free of charge, helping Bulgarian citizens in getting real-time answers on their questions related to COVID19.

AES Maritsa East 1 donated 10,000 BGN to the “United against COVID-19″ initiative to support local community organizations.

Palo Alto Networks, one of the leading U.S. cybersecurity companies, is deploying cloud-delivered security to protect the mobile workforce free of charge for the period of the state of emergency.

Citibank contributed 27,000 BGN to the “United against COVID-19″ initiative to support local community organizations.

AIG contributed 5,000 BGN to the “United against COVID-19″ initiative to support local community organizations.

U.S. pharmaceutical company Mylan donated 10,000 BGN to the “United against COVID-19″ initiative to support local community organizations.

NIK AGR, which represents leading American agricultural equipment companies, supported a recent Hack Crisis Challenge with a 5,000 BGN award.

Titan Machinery Bulgaria donated 1,000 BGN to the “United against COVID-19″ initiative to support local community organizations.

The information was originally published on the US Embassy in Bulgaria website.