An Earthquake Shook Turkey

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake was registered this morning in Manisa, Western Turkey, Turkish private television station CNN-Turk reported.

According to data from the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate, the quake was registered at 5.49 am local and Bulgarian time in the area of Kirkagach.

The earthquake was at a depth of seven kilometers below the earth's surface.

At the end of January, the province was hit by another strong earthquake (magnitude 7 on the Richter Scale). Many buildings were destroyed and dozens of people lost their lives.