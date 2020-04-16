Wizz Air Canceled Today's Flights between Varna and London
Wizz Air informs its passengers that it is canceling today's flights between Varna and London Luton Airport.
The airline strictly adheres to its established protocols, maintains continuous contact with the relevant authorities and closely monitors the local and international measures implemented. The health, safety and security of passengers and airline crew remain a top priority
Wizz Air apologizes if its decision caused inconvenience to Bulgarian passengers who wished to return home to Bulgaria and to those passengers who planned to use the airline's flights to travel or return to the United Kingdom.
