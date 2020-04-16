Coronavirus-Infected People in the World have Exceeded 2 Million, Half a Million have Recovered

There are already more than 2 million cases of COVID-19, according to data from the There are recent data from the Johns Hopkins institute, which tracks the confirmed cases worldwide.

The death toll so far is 128,071. The people who have recovered exceed half a million.

Just a month ago, the confirmed cases were just over 200,000, reaching 100,000 in early March, most oh them (over 80,000) were in China.

Today most of them are in Western Europe and the United States. Nearly 610 thousand of the cases are registered in the USA, over 177 thousand in Spain, over 162 thousand in Italy, over 132 thousand and 131 thousand respectively in Germany and France.

The United Kingdom, Iran and Turkey are also heavily affected. The number of cases in China has increased by just a few thousand in the past month, though the United States says the Asian country does not provides accurate case data.