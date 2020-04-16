Bulgaria Marks 141 Years Since Adoption of the First Constitution

On 16th of April, Bulgaria marks the Day of the Bulgarian Constitution. On this date in 1879, the First Grand National Assembly adopted the first basic law of Bulgaria, known as the Turnovo Constitution. It was adopted by the National Assembly held in the city of Veliko Turnovo as part of the establishment of the Principality of Bulgaria after the country’s liberation from Ottoman rule in 1878, reports BNT.

The constitution set out the structure and competences of the monarch, parliament and government, and defined the basic rights, freedoms and obligations of the Bulgarian citizens.