Weather Forecast: Sunny and Warm
Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 16, 2020, Thursday // 11:12| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
It will be sunny today, with light to moderate wind from the west-southwest.
The daily temperatures will rise, reaching highs of 16C to 21C, in Sofia - about 17C. Atmospheric pressure will drop but will remain higher than the average for the month.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
