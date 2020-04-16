Mutafchiiski: We Set a Record - 48 New COVID-19 Cases for 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, we have registered a recordin the newly COVID-19 infected people. 48 are the newly diagnosed cases, 25 of these people are in hospital. The total number of those infected is 783. This was announced this morning by the chairman of the Operational Crisis Staff, Gen. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski.

In this regard, you know, a week ago, how many people were on the streets, how many physical distance measures were not observed, and this is one of the results. The increase from the previous day is 6.5%.

There are no new areas of infection.

There are 32 new cases in Sofia, 7 new cases in Smolyan, one new case in Kyustendil, Sliven, Plovdiv, Kardzhali, Burgas, Vidin, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Dobrich.

There are already 37 death cases in the country. The latest victim of the virus is a 70 year-old man who died in Pirogov.

At present, another 17 people have recovered. The total number of the recovered people is 122. There are 6 children among them.