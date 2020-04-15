People in Bulgaria Won't be Allowed to Leave the Regional Cities during the Easter Holidays

Society | April 15, 2020, Wednesday // 18:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: People in Bulgaria Won't be Allowed to Leave the Regional Cities during the Easter Holidays www.pixabay.com

Leaving the regional cities during the Easter holidays - from Friday to Monday, will be banned, prime minister Boyko Borissov announced. He added that there is already an order issued by the Health Minister Kiril Ananiev.

"People don't work on Good Friday. That is why it will not be allowed to leave the regional cities," Borissov argued for the decision to tighten the transit regime during the holidays.

The markets will also operate on Thursday, then will remain closed for three days and will again be able to serve customers on Monday.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Easter, COVID-19, quarantine, holidays, regional cities
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria