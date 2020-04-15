People in Bulgaria Won't be Allowed to Leave the Regional Cities during the Easter Holidays
Leaving the regional cities during the Easter holidays - from Friday to Monday, will be banned, prime minister Boyko Borissov announced. He added that there is already an order issued by the Health Minister Kiril Ananiev.
"People don't work on Good Friday. That is why it will not be allowed to leave the regional cities," Borissov argued for the decision to tighten the transit regime during the holidays.
The markets will also operate on Thursday, then will remain closed for three days and will again be able to serve customers on Monday.
