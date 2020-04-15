12 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria

747 are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria according to data from the National Operational Headquarters. To date, 12 new cases have been proven, with 3 in Sofia, 7 in Smolyan, 1 in Kyustendil, and 1 in Burgas. The labs continue to work.

218 persons with confirmed COVID-19 are hospitalized. 31 patients are in intensive care units and clinics.

39 medical personnel are infected.

In terms of the overall picture - as of April 15: There are 413 COVID-19 infected men and 334 women.

The registered cases on the reference provided by the National Operational Headquarters are in the areas as follows: Blagoevgrad - 19; Burgas - 27; Varna - 24; Veliko Tarnovo - 9; Vidin - 2; Vratsa - 2; Gabrovo - 2; Dobrich - 12; Kardzhali - 12; Kyustendil - 19; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 15; Pernik - 8; Pleven - 9; Plovdiv - 36; Ruse - 5; Silistra - 2; Sliven - 13; Smolyan - 26; Sofia - 447; Stara Zagora - 24; Haskovo - 9; Shumen - 4, Yambol - 1.

There are 36 death cases. The mean age of the deceased is 63.8 years.