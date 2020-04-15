Mass Testing of Bulgarians for COVID-19 Begins
Mass testing of Bulgarian citizens for coronavirus will be started.
Currently Bulgaria has 20,000 PCR tests. More deliveries and donations are expected. "This is the way - mass testing." This was announced by Health Minister Ananiev.
"Today, the report of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control states that Bulgaria, thanks to these measures, has taken the first place in the smallest number of patients and third in deaths per 100,000 people. Ananiev explained
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Weather Forecast: The Rain will Stop but it will Remain Chilly
- » 40 Newly Infected with COVID-19 for the Past 24 Hours in Bulgaria
- » The Fire near Chernobyl is Under Control
- » Stara Zagora: Patient with Confirmed COVID-19 Infection Escapes from Hospital, Grabs a Taxi and Gets Home
- » 713 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria
- » UNICEF: More than 117 Million Children at Risk of Missing out on Measles Vaccines, because of the COVID-19 Pandemic