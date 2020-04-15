Mass Testing of Bulgarians for COVID-19 Begins

Mass testing of Bulgarian citizens for coronavirus will be started.

Currently Bulgaria has 20,000 PCR tests. More deliveries and donations are expected. "This is the way - mass testing." This was announced by Health Minister Ananiev.

"Today, the report of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control states that Bulgaria, thanks to these measures, has taken the first place in the smallest number of patients and third in deaths per 100,000 people. Ananiev explained