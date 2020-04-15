The Biggest Premier League Transfer Rumours Ahead of the Summer Window

The Premier League football action might be put on hold, but the transfer rumours aren’t. In fact, they’re seemingly never-ending as the lack of sporting action makes way for the endless speculation instead.

While footballers are at home waiting to hear the latest news on whether the season will recommence or not and passing the time by updating their Instagram account, playing endless games on their Playstation and mobile phone like 21 duel blackjack game, or completing their various social media challenges, their agents are busy flogging them and their services to clubs around Europe. Typical.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, we thought we’d go through a few of the biggest potential movers and shakers from the Premier League.

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United

The Borussia Dortmund winger is one of the hottest prospects in world football and is expected to depart the German club at the end of the season, with Manchester United tipped to beat the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid to his signature. Could we see Jadon Sancho in the Premier League next season? Certainly, one to keep an eye on.

Caglar Soyuncu to Manchester City

One of Leicester City’s outstanding performers this season, Turkish centre back Caglar Soyuncu has been linked with a move to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side in recent weeks. With the Citizens still seeking a replacement for Vincent Kompany, consistent performer Soyuncu fits the bill. He’s a top talent at the age of 23.

Harry Kane to Real Madrid

England’s prolific striker is constantly linked with a move away from Tottenham, but this time things appear to be gathering pace. Both Manchester clubs are reportedly interested too, but Real Madrid appear to be frontrunners for Kane’s signature. The Spanish giants are so reliant on Benzema’s goals, which - coupled with Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard’s disappointing season’s - means they could move for a striker in the summer. Kane fits the bill.

Alexis Sanchez to West Ham

A bit of a forgotten man these days, Alexis Sanchez has been tipped to make a move to the Hammers in recent weeks. With Inter Milan unwilling to make his loan move from Manchester United permanent, a move to another club in England has been mooted, with West Ham reportedly lining up an ambitious move for the Chilean.

Timo Werner to Liverpool

(Image via https://twitter.com/el_mansfield)

One of the best young strikers around, German hotshot Timo Werner is linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side. With 18 goals in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig this campaign, Werner would certainly provide some stiff competition up top at Anfield.

Odsonne Edouard to Arsenal

Most of Celtic’s recent success has been down to their striker Odsonne Edouard, who is linked with a move to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. With 28 goals to his name this season, the 22-year-old is making a real name for himself at the Scottish giants. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at Arsenal looking uncertain, Edouard could be the ideal replacement.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Real Madrid

One of the best strikers in England’s top flight since his arrival at Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at the underachieving Gunners was always going to be cut short. Put bluntly, he can do better. With Real Madrid after a striker, the Gabon international’s name has been constantly linked. He’d certainly be an excellent signing for any top side.

Paul Pogba to Real Madrid

If you aren’t aware of Paul Pogba’s never-ending link to Real Madrid, then you’ve probably been hiding under a rock for the past year or so. This summer, Zidane’s side could finally make their move.