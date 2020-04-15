The Government has Approved a Program for Supporting Bulgarian Communities Abroad

The Bulgarian cabinet adopted a Programme for support of the Bulgarian communities in Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Ukraine, Moldova and of citizens of North Macedonia with Bulgarian self-awareness.

The program is for the period 2020-2024. Funds will be provided on a project basis. The financial support aims to support the organizations of the Bulgarian communities registered under the relevant local legislation by financing activities to strengthen their structure, expand their activities to preserve the Bulgarian identity among the communities abroad, as well as their public presence in the respective countries.

The projects to be implemented in 2020 under the program will be financed with funds allocated by a Council of Ministers Decree of 20 February 2020.