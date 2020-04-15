357 COVID-19 Victims in Romania

Another six have died in Romania after being infected with the new coronavirus, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 357, Agerpres reported.

The Strategic Communication Group announced today that three men and three women between the ages of 50 and 82 have died. The deceased suffered from a variety of chronic illnesses prior to infection, with the exception of a 50-year-old woman from Sibiu who had no previous pathology, informed Agerpress, citing details of each of the victims.

According to the data, as of April 14, the number of infected persons in Romania is 6879.

