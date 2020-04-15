Coronavirus Casualties Worldwide Exceeded 126,000

April 15, 2020
The deaths of 126 539 people have already been linked to complications following infection with COVID-19, the BBC reported.

The highest death rate is in the United States - 25,992 death cases, followed by Italy (21,067), Spain (18,550), France (15,729) and the United Kingdom (12,107).

China, where the pandemic began, officially reported 3 345 coronavirus-related deaths.

