Sofia District Prosecutor's Office: Volen Siderov Wanted!

Volen Siderov has been declared for a nationwide search, the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office announced.

The municipal councilor, after being regularly summoned, as the accused, did not appear for a prosecution. The defendant was not found at the addresses he stated, which necessitated his announcement on 15.04.2020 for a nationwide search.

Tags: Volen Siderov, Sofia District Prosecutor's Office, prosecution
