Sofia District Prosecutor's Office: Volen Siderov Wanted!
Crime | April 15, 2020, Wednesday // 12:11| Views: | Comments: 0
novinite.bg
Volen Siderov has been declared for a nationwide search, the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office announced.
The municipal councilor, after being regularly summoned, as the accused, did not appear for a prosecution. The defendant was not found at the addresses he stated, which necessitated his announcement on 15.04.2020 for a nationwide search.
