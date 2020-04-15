President Trump has Ordered a Suspension of WHO Funding

“Today I’m instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus,” This was stated by US President Donald Trump at a White House press conference.

"The WHO has failed to fulfill its core obligation and must bear responsibility," he added.

“Had the WHO done its job to get medical experts into China to objectively assess the situation on the ground and to call out China’s lack of transparency, the outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death,” he said.

“The WHO’s attack on travel restrictions put political correctness above life-saving measures.”

“We have deep concerns whether America’s generosity has been put to the best use possible,” he said, adding that Washington would now “discuss what we do with all that money that goes to the WHO”.

Plans for a resumption of normal life in the United States "are close to being finalized," Mr Trump said.

"I will be speaking to all 50 governors very shortly, and will then be authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening -- and a very powerful reopening plan of their state -- at a time and in a manner as most appropriate," the US president added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged that UN resources not be reduced.

"Now is a time for unity in the global battle to push the COVID-19 pandemic into reverse, not a time to cut the resources of the World Health Organization (WHO), which is spearheading and coordinating the global body’s efforts," he said, quoted by France Press.

"It is my belief that the World Health Organization must be supported, as it is absolutely critical to the world’s efforts to win the war against COVID-19." Guterres said after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his country would cut off funding for the UN Health Authority for making wrong decisions during the coronavirus pandemic.