Weather Forecast: The Rain will Stop but it will Remain Chilly

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 15, 2020, Wednesday // 11:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: The Rain will Stop but it will Remain Chilly

Today, from the northwest, precipitation will stop, at the latest in the southeastern areas, and the clouds will begin to quickly break and decrease. The wind will shift to north-northeast and will drop to moderate. Maximum temperatures between 9C and 14C. Atmospheric pressure will rise, it will be higher than the average for April.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Tags: Weather forecast, NIMH
