Stoltenberg: Bulgaria has Received NATO support in the Fight against COVID-19

Hundreds of tonnes of healthcare equipment have been transported worldwide.

Bulgaria is among the countries that have received NATO support to combat the spread of CEVID-19. This was announced by the Secretary-General of the Pact, Jens Stoltenberg. He noted that Bulgaria, as well as Lithuania, Poland and Romania, are among the countries that have received supplies of healthcare equipment with flights provided by the alliance.

Hundreds of tonnes of medical equipment have been carried by NATO flights around the world, Stoltenberg said. He noted that the mid-term and long-term effects of the pandemic will be discussed at tomorrow's extraordinary meeting of the Alliance's Ministers of Defense.

In response to a question at a news conference, Stoltenberg said that Russia did not seek NATO assistance to fight the infection. "Our main task is to coordinate aid for the Allies," he added. The Secretary-General explained that one of the Alliance's responsibilities is to ensure sustainability, so tomorrow, the ministers will discuss the issue of dependence on imports of security equipment.