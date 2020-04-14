Stara Zagora: Patient with Confirmed COVID-19 Infection Escapes from Hospital, Grabs a Taxi and Gets Home

A patient with confirmed coronavirus infection escaped today from the Infectious Diseases Department of Stara Zagora Hospital. The man, who is about 50 years old, took a taxi to his home village of Panicherevo. He was treated for COVID-19 for four days. Police officers found the man in his home and brought him back to the University Hospital "Prof. Dr. Stoyan Kirkovich". He may spend up to five years in prison and may be fined 10 000 to 15 000 BGN.