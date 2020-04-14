713 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria

713 are the newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria according to data from the National Operational Headquarters. Today, another 18 new cases have been proven. 12 of these are in Sofia, 1 in Plovdiv, 2 in Smolyan and 3 in Kyustendil. The labs continue to work.

209 of the infected people are hospitalized. 29 patients with COVID-19 are in intensive care units and clinics.

A total of 27 people under the age of 18 are with confirmed coronavirus infection. Of these, 14 are under the age of 10.

37 people from the medical staff are infected.

In terms of the overall picture - as of April 14 there are 397 COVID-19 infected men and 316 infected women.

The registered cases on the reference provided by the National Operational Headquarters are in the areas as follows: Blagoevgrad - 19; Burgas - 26; Varna - 24; Veliko Tarnovo - 9; Vidin - 2; Vratsa - 2; Gabrovo - 2; Dobrich - 12; Kardzhali - 12; Kyustendil - 18; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 15; Pernik - 8; Pleven - 9; Plovdiv - 36; Ruse - 5; Silistra - 2; Sliven - 11; Smolyan - 19; Sofia - 427; Stara Zagora - 23; Haskovo - 8; Shumen - 4.

There are 35 death cases in the country. The mean age of the deceased is 64.8 years.